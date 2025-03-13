Cars narrowly avoid tree that falls on highway during winter storm

By Daniel Macht

SOLANO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Video captured a scary moment on Wednesday as a tree fell onto Interstate 80 in Solano County. The tree narrowly missed two vehicles that were traveling in nearby lanes.

Viewer Sam from Fairfield shared video footage from their Tesla dashcam. It shows the tree collapsing onto two right lanes of the roadway amid rainy and windy conditions.

California Highway Patrol online logs showed the incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. near the exit to I-505.

There were no injuries, but traffic was delayed.

CHP said the lanes reopened around 6 p.m.

