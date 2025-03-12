‘The Pink House,’ a Massachusetts landmark, torn down Tuesday morning

By Emily Maher, Phil Tenser

NEWBURY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Crews hired by a federal department demolished a dilapidated house that had become a North Shore landmark on Tuesday morning.

Demolition of The Pink House, located at 60 Plum Island Turnpike in Newbury, was originally planned for the fall after no bidders came forward to rescue the property during a summer auction. The General Services Administration aimed to auction off the home with the requirement that it be moved to another property.

On Oct. 30, Healey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the demolition plan was on hold while state and federal officials discussed the future of the structure.

Last month, the governor’s office said it was notified that FWS “will be moving forward with demolition in the coming weeks.”

As of Tuesday morning, the iconic structure was gone.

“Last fall, we stepped in on behalf of community members, businesses and our tourism industry to try to preserve this important economic driver and landmark,” Healey said in a statement. “We worked diligently toward a solution with FWS but unfortunately they are moving forward with the demolition. Though the house will be removed, we remain committed to working together to evaluate additional steps we can take to ensure that the legacy of the Pink House will endure.”

“While I am both frustrated and disappointed that we couldn’t find a way to save this iconic structure that is important in so many ways, I am deeply appreciative to everyone who worked tirelessly to achieve the common goal of preserving this structure,” said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr.

The two-story, three-bedroom structure was built in 1925 and has an unfinished basement and walk-up attic.

According to lore, it was a spite house built by a soon-to-be ex-husband to appease a soon-to-be ex-wife in the middle of a desolate marsh. It wound up becoming beloved.

“It was just like something was taken away from us that didn’t need to be taken away,” Debbie Levine said Tuesday.

Officials said the structure has been unoccupied for several decades. Due to its age and condition — there is lead-based paint, asbestos and mold — no abatement has been conducted.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has owned the Plum Island Turnpike property and house since 2011.

