‘Rare’ Nebraska state statute you can use if liquor retailers are unkept

By Alex McLoon

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Empty liquor bottles scattered near 72nd and Pacific streets are spotlighting the rare state statute you can use to look after your neighborhood.

You can file a complaint against a liquor license holder and allege violations of the Nebraska Liquor Control Act or Liquor Control Commission rules and regulations. A related case was dismissed by city council members Tuesday.

“This is rare, and I hope it remains rare,” Councilmember Aimee Melton said.

Property owners of a business plaza at 74th and Pacific streets sent city officials nearly 250 pictures of empty alcohol shooters, crushed cans, and other trash collected over two years.

“It is a maintenance issue. We have to pick these things up all the time,” property owner Mike Huber said.

Convenience store owner Tesfaye Kinde said he had not directly received the complaints. His attorney said he received notification from the city of Omaha last week.

“It is clean,” Kinde said. “I’ve been here three years, and I have no issues I’m having now.”

Councilmember Danny Begley said he went to the area on his own. Councilmembers encourage neighbors to work together before approaching city hall.

“It looks like it’s not in bad shape. I’ve seen areas that are worse as far as trash goes,” Begley said.

The city’s homeless services coordinator told KETV NewsWatch 7 that it has not received communication from the businesses and has no reports of encampments in the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.