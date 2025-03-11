Ski instructor Nancy Lierman, 90, celebrates milestone birthday with family on slopes

By Joey Martin

MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KIVI) — Nancy Lierman, a beloved ski instructor at Magic Mountain, celebrated her 90th birthday early with five generations of her family on the slopes.

Nancy, who officially turns 90 on May 21st, chose to celebrate her milestone birthday early this year to enjoy skiing alongside her family before the snow melts.

“It’s just so darn fun to be able to ski with the whole bunch,” Nancy said, expressing her joy at having her family up for the day.

“Every once in a while, we tell her she’ll probably outlive all of us,” said Nancy’s daughter, Barbi Denny, highlighting her mother’s endurance and enthusiasm.

Nancy Lierman has been a ski instructor at Magic Mountain for many years and is known for her energetic presence on the slopes. Her family, spanning five generations, gathered to ski with her, a testament to her influence and love for skiing.

Nancy’s enthusiasm for skiing is well-known, often marked by her signature ‘whoops and hollers’ as she navigates the slopes.

One of her favorite memories involves teaching her 8-year-old grandson to shout ‘WA-HO!’ while skiing over moguls.

Nancy’s approach to life is to stay active, believing that keeping the body moving is key to longevity. Her family describes her as an inspiration, with her daughter noting Nancy’s remarkable endurance and zest for life.

For Nancy Lierman, turning 90 is just another reason to hit the slopes, surrounded by her family and the snow she loves.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

