Missing teen killed and dismembered, police say

By Tim Kephart

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFTS) — St. Petersburg Police said a teenage girl missing since late February was murdered and dismembered.

According to St. Petersburg Police, 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was lured through a social media dating app to meet 35-year-old Steven Gress. The two met at duplex on 27th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. After the initial meeting, St. Pete PD said the girl returned home, but then went back to Gress’ home the next day.

“Please, please I’m begging you. Please make sure you know what your kids are doing on social media and to the kids also if someone is contacting you and they’re not a family member, please let your parents know,” said Chief Anthony Holloway.

The teenager was reported missing on Feb. 24.

Police said a witness contacted them on March 5 with information about a possible kidnapping and homicide.

Detectives said the teenage girl remained with Gress and his domestic partner, Michelle Brandes, 37, at Gress’ home. Police said on February 20 there was a dispute in the home and the teen was beaten.

“On the 20th at the house, there was some sort of dispute over some missing jewelry, so from the 20th to the 24th she was beaten, tortured because they could not find this piece of jewelry,” said Chief Holloway.

St. Pete Police said at some point between February 20 and February 24, the teen was killed.

According to St. Pete Police, after the death, Gress put the teen’s body in a car and drove to a house on the 12200 block of Mallory Drive in Largo. Detectives said evidence at that Largo home led them to believe the teen was dismembered.

After the dismemberment, police said the teen’s body was taken to a dumpster on the 2800 block of 14th Avenue SE in Ruskin. Detectives said they have located the dumpster and are working to find her remains.

“Her body is somewhere possibly in a landfill somewhere in that county,” said Chief Holloway.

St. Pete Police said Gress was already in custody for allegedly pointing a harpoon at his domestic partner and for possessing drugs. As of March 6, an additional charge of kidnapping and a first-degree murder charge was added.

Police said they are searching for Brandes.

“Michelle, if you’re out there we’re trying to tell you to turn yourself in because we will find you sooner or later,” said Chief Holloway.

If you have any information on Brandes or the crime, please call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.

