‘Grandpa Bob’ delivers sweets and smiles all over Tampa Bay

PALM HARBOR, Florida (WFTS) — They call him “Grandpa Bob.”

On Fridays, in the cafeteria at Palm Harbor’s Carwise Middle School, the 84-year-old volunteer is the most popular person on campus.

“He’s amazing,” says Chad Eiben, the school’s principal. “He connects with the kids, always has jokes for the kids.”

Students at Carwise Middle earn “Shark Bite” coupons for good deeds and good behavior.

On Fridays during lunchtime, they can use those Shark Bites at the school store — or right next door at Grandpa Bob’s candy cart.

You’ll never guess who has the longest lines.

“Hey, they’re kids!” he says with a smile. “They’re a lot of fun. You can kid with them, tell ’em jokes, and they love that.”

Grandpa Bob, aka Robert Walker was an electrical engineer, teacher and tutor. He lives in a nearby retirement home now.

When his wife died a couple years ago…”Rather than sit at home moping, which I see too many people doing, I decided to get out and do something,” he says.

Grandpa Bob volunteers all over Tampa Bay: at hospitals, schools and more.

But Fridays, at Carwise Middle, is the best day of the week.

The school provides the candy; he provides the manpower.

“Oh, it’s a lot of fun,” he says. “These are good kids.”

