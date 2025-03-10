Firefighters sweep snow after responding to resident’s call

By Jeff Tavss

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Saying “It’s the little things that make a difference,” Salt Lake City firefighters showed how they always go above and beyond to keep residents safe.

After responding to a medical call early Friday following the overnight snowfall across the state, the crew with the Salt Lake City Fire Department’s Medic Engine 5 tended to the resident’s needs… and then went a step further.

Before packing up and transporting the resident, the firefighters took a little extra time to clear the snow and ice from the resident’s front yard so that when they return home from the hospital, “they won’t have to worry about slippery sidewalks,” the department wrote.

In a post to social media, the department wrote how they have the city’s back.

“Salt Lake City firefighters are always looking for ways to go the extra mile – because serving our community means more than just responding to emergencies.”

