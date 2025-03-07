Huge scaffolding collapses in Boston as howling winds whip across Massachusetts

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — A four-story scaffolding collapsed in Boston’s Back Bay Friday as strong winds blew across Massachusetts.

The scaffolding fell apart and crashed to the ground at the corner of Beacon and Exeter streets around 11 a.m., as wind gusts peaked at 55 miles per hour in Boston. Some cars were crushed in the collapse.

Boston Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said brick work was being done on the building, but no one was working on the scaffolding at the time of the collapse. No one was hurt.

“The high winds are always a concern, you see this occur occasionally with the high winds,” Greene told reporters in a news conference at the scene. “With the wind, I think it’s going to be a time-consuming operation. They’re first going to have to evaluate the safety of it because the Beacon Street and the Exeter Street side of the scaffolding, they rely on each other for support. So now, obviously, half of that’s missing.”

Boston Inspectional Services was called in and Greene said they’re waiting for the contractor to show up so they can make the area safe. Their big concern is the scaffolding on Exeter Street because it’s unstable.

“I think I heard it detach because we saw it moving back and forth a little bit in the morning,” said a woman who lives in the building. “But then I jumped up to the window and I saw it hit the street and then we just ran downstairs because we didn’t know if anybody was walking.”

Greene said no one was in any of the cars that were damaged and no one was walking in the area at the time of the collapse. People inside the building were evacuated, as well as people in a building nearby.

“There was four people inside, we got them all out temporarily, there’s no significant damage to the structure,” said Greene. “So I anticipate they’ll be able to go back in.”

Power outages and damage in Massachusetts

The wind caused problems across the state Friday. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Agency, more than 16,000 customers has lost power as of mid-day Friday.

Just south of Worcester in Oxford, a tree came down on a car at a McDonald’s drive-through.

In Bridgewater, about an hour south of Boston the winds knocked over a light pole.

Also in southeastern Massachusetts, a tree fell down on a car on Linden Avenue in Fairhaven. Gusts in that part of the state were approaching 40 miles per hour on Friday afternoon.

How long will the wind stick around? Throughout the afternoon Friday, there will be frequent gusts between 30 and 50 miles per hour across Massachusetts. At some of the higher elevations in Worcester County and in western Massachusetts, gusts could top out near 60 miles per hour.

A high wind warning will be in effect into Friday for the Berkshires and central Massachusetts until 7 p.m. The rest of southern New England will be under wind advisories until 7 p.m.

The wind also continues throughout the weekend. Saturday will be another very gusty day but a slight step down from the powerful winds of Friday. The winds will remain busy Sunday but, again, another step down and a noticeable difference.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.