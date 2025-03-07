Authorities investigating sailboat explosion that injured mother, child

By Aja Dorsainvil , Cassandra Garcia, Zitlali Solache

Click here for updates on this story

HOBE SOUND, Florida (WPTV) — Martin County Fire Rescue and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an explosion that happened on a sailboat Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at around 9:04 a.m. Deputies said a group on the sailboat were out cruising on the Intracoastal Waterway, near the 8000 block of Southeast Royal Street in Hobe Sound.

“The explosion was like a flash explosion, it was a pretty significant explosion,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

A family of six were on the sailboat when the explosion occurred, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred when the mother on board attempted to ignite a propane coffee maker.

“The compartment of the boat was completely sealed up, so there was no ventilation at all in that boat,” said Budensiek. “Clearly there was a delay in time between turning on the gas and striking the ignitor.”

The blast caused significant damage to the vessel, including “damage to the forward deck, blown out glass and fiberglass and the captain door blown off the hinges,” Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Neighbors living near the intracoastal didn’t hear the boat explosion, but said they saw authorities responding to the scene.

“The street was lined with fire rescue, and sheriffs, and FWC,” said Janelle, who lives in the area. “I was just hoping that the people on board were okay.”

Bob Berger also lives near the scene. He later learned the father was helped by a good neighbor during the family’s frantic moments.

“I understand he came to the house and knocked on the back door and said he needed help,” said Berger. “It’s scary. I hope they do well.”

A mother and her 15-month-old child were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center. The mom was airlifted to the hospital with serious burn injuries and the 15-month-old was taken by ground with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“In light of the significance of the explosion, we are thankful that there were no lost lives and not more damage,” Budensiek said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife and State Fire Marshal’s Office are still investigating, but the cause is believed to be a vapor explosion.

“If you’re going to go out and use anything that’s gas related, make sure you know how to use it, make sure it’s properly ventilated and make sure you use it in the proper sequence,” Budensiek said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.