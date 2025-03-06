Father-daughter duo immortalized in Special Olympics history

By Kendall Hyde

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Lindsay Fulop knows the feeling of a “gold medal moment.” Through the Special Olympics, she’s captured gold in golf and swimming.

Through the training, the competitions, and the success, her dad Ron Fulop was always in her corner. At just 8 years old, Lindsay Fulop entered the Special Olympics.

“I did swimming, basketball, slender paddle and golf,” said Lindsay Fulop.

Born with Down syndrome, the Special Olympics provided a haven and a chance to thrive in a variety of sports, including golf and swimming— all with one man coaching her.

“My dad is my caddie for golf,” Lindsay Fulop said.

While Lindsay Fulop is a natural competitor, she said the comfort of her father, Ron Fulop, is unmatched.

“I don’t care who it is, but I love having my dad as my caddie,” Lindsay Fulop said.

“I got involved with helping her in the various sports,” Ron Fulop said. “Whether it be track, basketball, or golf, that allowed me to spend a lot more time with her.”

For 30 years, Ron Fulop has dedicated his time to his daughter, along with several other Special Olympics athletes.

“The beauty of Special Olympics is you get to compete with comparably skilled athletes,” Ron Fulop said. “So, gold medals can be gathered, even if you’re not the best in the given sport, you’re the best in your group.”

Lindsay’s success led to her 2021 induction into the Special Olympics Hall of Fame.

“It was a big honor for me, and I was surprised when I heard I was the Hall of Fame athlete,” Lindsay Fulop said.

Now, four years later, Lindsay Fulop has a familiar face joining her in the hall—her dad.

WPTV’s Kendall Hyde asked Ron Fulop with such a special moment did he and his daughter shed any tears.

“None, that I will talk about right now, but perhaps,” Ron Fulop said.

