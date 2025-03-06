Commissioner, Chicago soul legend Jerry Butler family say they weren’t involved in planning funeral

By Leah Hope

CHICAGO (WLS) — The family of the late Cook County Commissioner Jerry “Iceman” Butler is appealing to his caretaker, who has planned a visitation and funeral for him.

The 85-year-old Chicago soul music giant and Cook County politician died last month.

Now, Butler’s sons say they hope to have their father’s body at a tribute planned by the family.

The grieving sons say this time is made more challenging due to conflicts with their father’s caretaker.

“Difficult, difficult,” Randy Butler said.

“It’s too much; we should have been involved in it,” Tony Butler said.

Their father was a Cook County commissioner for over 30 years.

But, most people knew him from his career in music.

Known as the Iceman, he performed with the Impressions, and had a successful solo career before going into public service.

Terisa Griffin credits her singing career to Butler. She started as one of his backup singers.

On Wednesday, Griffin was with Butler’s sons.

They believe the late singer’s caretaker has power of attorney over his estate.

They allege the caretaker has not involved them in planning a visitation and funeral service this week.

They are asking that Butler’s remains be present for a memorial service the family is planning for next week.

“I just don’t understand how someone could work against a family that’s already in so much pain,” Griffin said.

“It’s like you are doing this on purpose, and it’s not right,” Randy Butler said.

The caretaker, who prefers to be referred to as Mr. Butler’s assistant, declined an interview Wednesday, and said she has no comment on the allegations made by Butler’s sons.

For now, Butler’s assistant is moving forward with visitation Thursday, and the family is moving forward with its public memorial on March 12.

