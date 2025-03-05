Ambulance and bus drivers hurt in crash, police say

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

MEDFORD, New Jersey (KYW) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Hartford Road in Medford, New Jersey on Wednesday, dispatchers said.

The crash happened on the 200 block of Hartford Road and involved a school bus and an ambulance, Burlington County dispatchers told CBS News Philadelphia. Police and medics responded around 6:20 a.m.

Images from Chopper 3 showed the ambulance had overturned in the crash. The bus was not carrying students, according to police.

Medford Police Chief Arthur Waterman said the 30-year-old male ambulance driver was ejected into the rear compartment of the ambulance after the crash and flown to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. He had lower body injuries.

The driver of the school bus, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital with an arm injury.

The crash scene is down the road from Lenape High School. A section of Hartford Road between Church Road and Elbo Lane was closed for the investigation, Medford police said on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Lenape Regional High School District said no members of the district community were involved in the crash.

“Our thoughts are with those who were involved,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The cause of the crash is still investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.