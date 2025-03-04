Polk County wildfires 63% contained, residents relieved as crews work tirelessly

By Ed DiOrio

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — In Polk County, the wildfires along US-176 are at 63% containment after Monday, March 3. That comes as a relief to many throughout Saluda and Tryon.

There was still fear amongst Polk County residents after fires burned too close for comfort. Those tensions eased on Monday.

“We were really scared,” Tryon resident Carol Powell said. “We’re just really glad to see these helicopters and airplanes out here knowing they’re trying to contain this fire.”

“[Crews] secured lines,” NC Forest Service Public Information Officer Jeremy Waldrop said. “They burned out lines. They secured around these houses. All of these lines and stuff will be patrolled tonight by local crews here and brush trucks.”

That action for 12-14 hours resulted in 63% containment across 593 acres. That isn’t possible without continuing reinforcements.

“Numerous volunteer fire departments and departments coming from numerous counties have come in,” Waldrop said. “Hand crews, forest service bridge crews are in. We’ve got [the] North Carolina Wildlife Services Commission. There have been resources coming up from South Carolina as well to assist.”

Tuesday, March 4, will be crucial. Crews will try to get ahead of potential storms and more dry spells.

“We’ll potentially have dry weather coming in over the weekend,” Waldrop said. “We’ll have to contend with then and possibly other fires. There are potentially gusty winds in front of that [storm] front.”

The dry weather and winds are reasons for the public to follow burn bans.

“Be mindful,” Waldrop said. “Don’t burn right now. Wait until we get good rain that lasts a long time. Then, maybe you can burn. Delay all burning right now. Don’t even think about burning. Delay it.”

If your area is under a burn ban, you’re encouraged to go to your county’s government website for updates.

