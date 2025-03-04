Male fatally shot after alleged dispute over loud music

By WRTV Staff

LAWRENCE, Indiana (WRTV) — A person is dead in Lawrence after what police said was an alleged dispute over loud music early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire and a person shot in the 9300 block of Kingsboro Court.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering a single gunshot wound and lying in the street.

The Lawrence Fire Department responded and provided immediate aid and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Currently, the Lawrence Police Department is looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Preliminary information suggests the incident may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors over loud music.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the case is under review by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

