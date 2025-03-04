Kayaker bitten by alligator airlifted to hospital

By Rebekah Nelson

KISSIMMEE, Florida (WFTS) — A woman was airlifted to an Osceola County hospital after she was bitten by an alligator while kayaking on Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call from the area of Lightsey Ranch Road and Sam Keen Road in east Polk County about “two patients” and the alligator bite around 1:36 p.m.

Deputies said they exchanged many questions to narrow down their exact location. That’s when they realized they were on kayaks from Kissimmee State Park near Tiger Creek Canal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reached the kayakers first to help them. They found the woman, who had made it onto land but had her feet in the water. The second patient, a man who was kayaking with the woman, only had his life jacket ripped off.

The victim was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

