Attorneys for Adam Montgomery file appeal of murder conviction in daughter’s death

By Alanna Flood

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Attorneys for Adam Montgomery, who was convicted last year of murdering his daughter, Harmony, are filing an appeal of his murder conviction.

Montgomery is in a Virginia prison after he was sentenced in May to 45 years to life in prison.

The appeal takes issues with three of the court’s decisions, ultimately asking the state Supreme Court to reverse the convictions.

First, it argues that Montgomery should have been tried separately on charges that he assaulted Harmony in July 2019, five months before she was killed. Instead, Montgomery faced a single trial on assault and murder charges.

Montgomery’s attorneys also suggest that the court should not have allowed testimony from his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, about Harmony’s abuse and neglect.

Kayla Montgomery reached a plea deal with prosecutors to testify against Adam Montgomery. She served prison time for lying to a grand jury about the case.

Lawyers for Adam Montgomery argue that although Kayla Montgomery testified about the prior alleged abuse of Harmony, the necessary factual connection of the evidence was lacking.

Attorneys also take issue with body camera video that was shown to jurors of a 2021 encounter with Adam Montgomery and Manchester police days after it was learned Harmony was missing. The judge ruled before the trial that jurors could not hear the audio from the body camera.

Montgomery’s lawyers said that video violated his constitutional right to silence and unfairly prejudiced him against jurors. Attorneys said the jurors could have inferred from the video that Adam Montgomery was not cooperative with police in the search for his daughter.

Harmony’s body still has not been found.

News 9 reached out to the attorney general’s office, which said it doesn’t comment on active appeals. News 9 has not heard back from Adam Montgomery’s attorneys.

