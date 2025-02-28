Former school employee used AI to create sexual abuse material of children in his care, charges say

By Riley Moser, Adam Duxter

Click here for updates on this story

MINNESOTA (WCCO) — A former Twin Cities area school employee is accused of using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images of children under his care — and investigators believe there may be more victims still out there.

The United States Attorney’s Office says a federal indictment charged William Michael Haslach with five counts each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography and one count of production of an obscene visual representation of child sexual abuse.

Haslach previously worked at the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District as a traffic guard and lunch monitor from August 2021 to January 2025. He also served as a paraprofessional and a youth summer programs assistant for Stillwater Public Schools from 2021 through 2024.

Court documents say Haslach would use his access to children to take non-explicit photos of them. He would then use those images and AI to create photos of the children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Additionally, charges say Haslach was in possession of sexual abuse materials of other children.

Haslach made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing next Monday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. Parents of children who have been in close contact with Haslach or are aware of Haslach taking photos of their children are asked to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tipline at 651-793-2465 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

The charges Haslach is facing carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and, in total, up to life in prison.

In addition to federal charges, Haslach is also facing charges at the state level.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, introduced a bill to ban apps and websites that create fake, sexualized images and videos of people. The proposed legislation would also make it easier for victims to file lawsuits.

“I’m horrified, for the children, for their families, for the communities,” state Sen. Erin Maye Quade said. “We shouldn’t be living in a world where anybody can make a video or a picture of us naked, just because we happen to be around them and they took a picture of us.”

Heather Barnhart, one of the nation’s top forensic experts, said, “This is going to get worse, it’s not an isolated incident.”

“We can’t put it away, it is now, the cat’s out of the bag. It’s going to keep happening,” Barnhart added. “It’s a catch-up game, and unfortunately, they need to pick up their pace, because AI is not slowing down.”

In the meantime, Barnhart says to keep your kid’s world small, and ask yourself when you post a photo: who has access to it?

“We just have to fight to have our kids protected and keep protecting the innocent, and learn how to leverage technology,” Barnhart said.

Victim Resources

Department of Justice – Online Safety for Youth Department of Justice – Project Safe Childhood National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – NetSmartz National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – Resources for Survivors of Sexual Abuse Material Tips on talking to your kids about sexual assault: rainn.org/articles/talking-your-kids-about-sexual-assault

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.