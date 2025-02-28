Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Device containing radioactive material reported missing out of North Carolina

<i>Courtesy:NCDHHS/WLOS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A file image of the type of IR camera that was stolen from a truck in Kernersville
Courtesy:NCDHHS/WLOS via CNN Newsource
A file image of the type of IR camera that was stolen from a truck in Kernersville
By
Published 2:00 PM

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

    KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — North Carolina officials are asking for the public’s help after equipment containing radioactive material was stolen from Kernersville.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release that an SPEC-150 Industrial Radiography exposure device, also known as an “IR camera,” was taken from a pickup truck at the Sleep Inn motel on Heartland Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The camera was discovered missing the following day.

State health officials said the industrial device contains radioactive material that can cause physical harm if mishandled. Anyone who finds the device is advised not to approach it or try to open it but to stay at least 30 feet away.

Anyone with information on the device’s whereabouts should call local law enforcement or 911 immediately.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content