Suspects arrested after targeting copper in Morgan Hill light poles, causing $20K in damages

By J.R. Stone

Click here for updates on this story

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) — Suspects who police say were attempting to steal the copper in light poles were caught and arrested Tuesday night in Morgan Hill, but not before thousands of dollars worth of damage was done.

Stealing these wires from light poles has actually become somewhat common as the price of copper stays high.

“Unfortunately when you look at street lights, it’s pretty easy targets. Thieves are able to pry the bottom access door off and just pull the wire out,” said professor Ben Stickle, Ph. D.

Ben Stickle Ph. D. is a criminal justice professor at Middle Tennessee State University. He’s studied copper thefts like this for the last decade.

In the Morgan Hill case, where two people were arrested, the estimated cost of the copper theft and light pole vandalism is $20,000, according to police.

“And the value of that wire may not actually be as high as you think, but the damage done to the utilities both underground and in the poll can be very significant,” says Stickle.

The professor says when the value of copper rises, the rate that it’s stolen at rises, too. Right now, copper prices remain high.

Last month, thieves stole so much copper from a Vallejo school that classes had to be canceled.

Last summer, thieves stole 400 feet of copper wire, downing 911 lines in Pinole, Hercules, and San Pablo.

In Richmond, detective Karel Marecek stated just a few months ago that he’s getting three copper theft calls a week.

“We actually have unfavorable stats. We are number one in Northern California for the theft,” said Marecek.

As to what can be done.

“Some cities are starting to actually replace traditional powered street lights with LED lights that are battery operated solar powered at the top,” said Stickle. “I’ve also talked with some highway departments that go in and fill the base of these with concrete, of course that makes it very hard to service the light if you need to later. You have to jackhammer the concrete out, but I guess your copper is still there.”

Purchasing reinforced doors at the bottom of the light poles is also an option, but not a cheap one.

Morgan Hill Police full press release:

Community: UPDATE: COPPER WIRE STOLEN FROM CITY STREETLIGHTS

UPDATE: On February 25, 2025, at 11:52 p.m., a City of Morgan Hill employee observed two male suspects tampering with a light pole power box on Butterfield Boulevard at Fisher Avenue. Both suspects immediately fled the area after being spotted, however, Morgan Hill Police officers were already enroute to the area. Upon arrival, officers located Miguel Corona Valdez (32 y/o) walking on Butterfield Boulevard and took him into custody without incident. Minutes later, officers located Candelario Contreras Rios (38 y/o) in the area of Monterey Road and Vineyard Boulevard and successfully apprehended him without incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that copper wire had been removed from their power boxes which caused all the affected light poles to be without power. The damage caused from the theft/vandalism is estimated to be more than $20,000.00.

Both Miguel Corona Valdez and Candelario Contreras Rios were transported to the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of felony vandalism, grand theft and conspiracy.

On February 23, 2025, the Morgan Hill Police Department discovered thieves had stolen copper wire from numerous light poles on Butterfield Boulevard, between E. Dunne Avenue and Monterey Road. The thieves accessed the wires by removing the concrete cover or digging underneath the concrete base. The wire thefts caused numerous streetlights to lose their power, however, there were no reported disruptions to traffic signals in the area.

The Morgan Hill Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in reporting suspicious activity around light poles and power supply units. It is important not to automatically assume legitimate work is being conducted, especially late at night or in the early morning hours. Often, the thieves will utilize professional-looking vehicles, equipment, uniforms, and safety vests to mask their crimes.

The City of Morgan Hill contracts with Cal-West Lighting & Signal Maintenance; if you do not see either the Cal-West or City of Morgan Hill logo, contact the Morgan Hill Police Department immediately and do not attempt to contact the suspects.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.