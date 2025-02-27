Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding woman captive for days

By Riley Conlon

PICKENS COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — An arrest has been made following the rescue of a woman who was allegedly held for days in a Pickens County home.

On Monday, deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Road in Ethelsville on a report that a woman was being held against her will, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies made contact with Billy Joe Vail, 41, following him into the house after he ran inside.

Hiding behind a clothes basket, deputies found the victim who told them that she had been attempting to leave for several days but was physically confronted by Vail each time she tried.

Vail allegedly told her that he would kill her, her family and any law enforcement if she contacted them for help.

Deputies say Vail was released from prison back in December, having served only six years of a twenty-year sentence for a second-degree escape conviction. he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

“We are deeply concerned by the fact that Billy Joe Vail was released from prison after serving only a fraction of his sentence and is now involved in more criminal activity,” Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell. “We are committed to working with our District Attorney to ensure Vail serves the remainder of his sentence, in addition to facing prosecution for the new charges against him.”

“We commend the deputies who responded swiftly and effectively to the situation, ensuring the safety of the victim and preventing further harm,” Powell continued. “Their professionalism and quick actions were critical in bringing this dangerous situation to a safe resolution.’

Vail is currently being held in the Pickens County Jail on a $500,000 bond for the following charges:

Interference with a domestic violence emergency call Kidnapping – Abduction Of An Adult Domestic Violence 3rd – Harassment Parole Violation

