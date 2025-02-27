‘I can’t believe it’: Stolen food truck restored thanks to community help

By Andie Bernhardt

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A local food truck owner had a hard start to the year after his truck was stolen and robbed of everything inside. Now, two months later, he’s bursting with joy after the community helped him get back on his feet.

“It was hard, but right now it’s good, it’s good, I’m happy,” said Francisco Ortiz, the owner Taqueria La Vecindad.

On Christmas Eve, Ortiz says he had his food truck stolen in Milwaukee. He was on the verge of tears when he later found it damaged, with everything inside stolen.

“I was almost like crying because I was really sad,” said Ortiz. “Because in my mind, I’m going to take another six or eight months to put it together and I don’t have any money.”

Feeling hopeless at the sight of losing his main source of income to support his wife and three kids, his community rallied around him.

“I can’t believe it,” said Ortiz. “I’m so happy and I’m so thankful to those people that helped me.”

With $40,000 of donations raised through GoFundMe and two months of restoration, he says the kindness of strangers allowed him to get back to work.

“I can’t believe it,” said Ortiz. “A lot of people support me, a lot of people that probably don’t know me, they support my business, my family and that’s everything for me.”

Reopening in early February, he says business is booming and his heart is full from all of the support.

“A lot of people come in and talk to the cashier and say, ‘hey, you guys are back’ and ‘oh, I support your business,'” said Ortiz.”

While he’s grateful to be serving up food again, he says he hopes the person who did this will be held accountable.

“I feel sad because those people are going to hurt some more people,” said Ortiz. “I hope the police get them soon, to pay for what they do.”

The Milwaukee Police Department says they are still looking for the suspect in this case. If you have any information, contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

