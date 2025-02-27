Good Samaritans pull man, 3-year-old son from overturned car in hit-and-run

By Nicole Linsalata, Kevin Boulandier, Jordan Segundo, Jordan Kissane

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a father and his 3-year-old son who were injured in a rollover wreck in North Lauderdale, and the driver behind the crash fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Boulevard of Champions and State Road 7, Tuesday night.

According to witnesses and deputies, a blue sedan was headed southbound on 441 when it crashed into a silver car. The silver car rolled over, and moments later, the driver who caused the crash took off running.

Cellphone video obtained by 7News shows the aftermath of the crash. A car is overturned as a group of people try to pull out the man and his son trapped inside. The bloodied father gets pulled out of the car as his son is heard crying.

One witness told 7News the crash led to a group of good Samaritans coming from the area to help out the people trapped inside the silver car before deputies arrived.

“I’m looking at him standing up right now. It could have been a whole different story, but thank God,” said one male witness.

“God’s angels, heavenly angels, and we were all surrounding everybody in prayer,” said a female witness.

Joshua Joseph said he was in a third car that was hit by the debris of the crash. He saw the impact and, despite being stunned, he jumped out of his car and began to help.

“I actually seen the baby hanging out of the car, on the ground, and I was just hoping the baby was alive, and I just ran up, and I seen the baby, he was just crying,” he said. “All praise to the most high, he was still alive. A bunch of people came around, and we just lifted up the car and got the baby free.”

BSO said the victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the driver responsible for the crash remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

