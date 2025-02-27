3 Kid City Daycare employees charged in assault of 3-year-old

By Rebecca Smith

THOMASVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — Three Kid City Daycare employees are facing charges in connection to an assault of a 3-year-old child while under the facility’s care, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

Detectives said the investigation began on Feb. 10 when the child’s mother reported to police that her son had been assaulted and sustained injuries on his first day attending the daycare located on Fisher Ferry Street.

The next day, detectives said they visited the daycare to follow up on the report. Officials said the owner and employees stated that while cameras were present at the facility, they were not recording. A search warrant was executed, leading detectives to seize the DVR recording device for examination.

Once detectives obtained the extracted video surveillance from the DVR, they said they immediately shared their findings with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). In response, officials said the NCDHHS took emergency action and closed the facility.

On Wednesday, detectives took Faye Burchett, 79; Sheila Walker, 60; and Haley Dalhover, 23, into custody. Each was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, assault on a child under 12, and felonious obstruction of justice. All three received a $100,000 secured bond and were placed in the Davidson County Jail.

Thomasville detectives continue to work closely with NCDHHS and the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information related to this incident or any other incidents at Kid City Daycare is urged to contact the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 475-4260.

