Man arrested after Apple Watch alert leads police to DUI crash

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — An Apple Watch accident alert led police to a Cape Coral condo complex early Monday, where they arrested a man on DUI charges after crashing his vehicle into a fire hydrant, parked van and building.

Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a condo complex near Cape Coral Parkway W around 3 a.m. after receiving the Apple Watch accident alert.

CCPD said officers saw a silver Kia crashed near the building when they arrived. No one was inside the vehicle, but officers said they spoke with the vehicle’s owner, Alex Wilson, 27, who was standing next to the passenger door.

Officers said Wilson was later found to be the driver and sole occupant in the car during the crash.

According to the press release, Wilson struck a sign at the intersection of Cape Coral Pkwy W and Pelican Boulevard before hitting a fire hydrant and bushes in front of the complex.

CCPD said Wilson then lost his front passenger side tire before hitting a park van which then struck a beam on the building before crashing his car into another beam.

Officers said the van, which had a value of $18,000, was totaled, and a set of $2,500 golf clubs inside were destroyed.

Following the crash investigation, officers then switched gears and conducted a DUI investigation.

Officers said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Wilson’s breath and that he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Wilson said he swerved to avoid something yellow in the road, which deputies said they determined to be a fire hydrant.

He asked to be taken to the hospital for evaluation. CCPD said his blood alcohol level was 0.172 and 0.177.

Wilson was medically cleared and arrested on one count of DUI and four counts of DUI property damage.

