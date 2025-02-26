Dead birds found along North Carolina beach prompt warning from police

By Stephanie Moore

SUNSET BEACH, North Carolina (WYFF) — Police are warning beachgoers on Sunset Beach in North Carolina to be aware of dead birds.

The Sunset Police Department said officers are aware of multiple deceased common loons in the area.

Police said they cannot confirm if bird flu is the cause due to state laboratories being overwhelmed with samples.

“For your safety, please do not touch or handle any deceased birds or wildlife,” a Facebook post from police said. “Proper disposal protocols are being followed. If you come across any additional deceased birds or other animals, please contact the Sunset Beach Police Department immediately via 911.”

