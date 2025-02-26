Day Care Center suspended over abuse allegations

By Christian Petersen

THOMASVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A longtime daycare in Thomasville is now suspended.

This comes as an assault investigation is underway.

Chasity Small says she took her 3-year-old son to the Kid City Day Care in Thomasville two weeks ago. She said the day care was recommended to her.

Small’s parents picked up the boy that afternoon and noticed bruising that should not be there. Small says they took pictures and then notified the Thomasville Police Department.

Small says she is speaking out as a warning to other parents.

Small said, “I will say that I was heartbroken. Furious just because of what my child had to go through. And I wanted justice immediately because no child should ever be subject to that type of abuse, especially on their very first day.”

Monday afternoon a consultant with the state visited the Day Care Center and informed the owners that their license is suspended. In the visit summary, the consultant wrote, “Children were not adequately supervised at all times.”

Fay Burchett owns the Kid City Day Care Center. It’s been open for over 50 years.

Burchett says she doesn’t believe the boy’s bruises happened at her Day Care Center.

She says supporters have been calling her all day.

Burchett said, “Most of the kids in Thomasville was raised in my daycare. A lot of them, has worked for me. They know what kind of person I am. My phone keeps going off. The kids that were in my daycare is contacting me. Telling me they’re sorry.”

The Thomasville Police Department is investigating this case. Small says detectives with the Thomasville Police Department are continuously updating her. Burchett says she’s not sure how long the suspension will last leaving parents with children at the day care scrambling to find child care.

