‘Senseless, brutal murder’: Man who killed Uber driver sentenced to life in prison

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the 2023 killing of an Uber driver in Haywood County.

In a news release on Monday, Feb. 25, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said Noah Bolden, 28, killed Julia Holland, 49, on Jan. 1, 2023, at his apartment in Canton, shooting her in the back of the head.

“This was a senseless, brutal murder,” DA Welch said in a written statement. “We believe Bolden did this because he wanted to know what it felt like to kill someone.”

In court, Holland’s mother and best friend told the judge that the loss had left them grief-stricken. Holland’s daughter described her mother as her best friend in a written statement, according to the news release.

Welch said Bolden will “spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.