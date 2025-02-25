Deputy rescue dog that was tethered outside a house on fire

By Paula Wethington

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — Quick thinking, and quick action, by a deputy successfully pulled a Michigan family’s dog out of the way of potential danger after a house fire began.

The canine rescue happened after the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office arrived with Macomb Township Fire Department crews on the scene of the fire at about 12:39 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 46000 block of Brentwood Street in Macomb Township.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that she saw smoke and flames coming from the area of a gas dryer in the basement. The caller said she placed the family dog outside on its tether just prior to calling 911 and no one else was in the home.

On arrival, deputies encouraged the woman to sit in the back of a cruiser to stay safe.

Once he learned a dog was still tethered outside the house, Deputy Eric McCombs grabbed a leash from his patrol car and ran to the side of the house. He called to the dog, quickly looped it with the patrol leash, then unhooked the canine’s collar from the house tether.

“McCombs then rushed from the home with the dog, finally securing the dog in a patrol vehicle with the homeowner,” the report said.

“The outstanding communication by Dispatch and the quick actions of the MCSO Deputies on scene ensured the safety of the two residents of the home and the family dog.”

The home had significant damage as a result of the fire, the report added.

