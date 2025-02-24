Cleanup underway after vehicle smashes into Freedom for Youth Ministries building

By Olivia Tyler

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A youth services organization in Des Moines is cleaning up a big mess left overnight.

A vehicle smashed into the Freedom for Youth Ministries building along Hickman Road at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Executive director Brian Patterson told KCCI he was just getting into bed when he got a call about the crash. He said he was shocked by the damage and some rubble appeared to have flown about 20 to 25 feet.

The building is partially collapsed. You can see more from the scene in the video above.

Des Moines police say the vehicle crashed into the building after initially fleeing from a traffic stop. Officers attempting to make the stop lost sight of the vehicle and found it after it crashed.

Two passengers were found. The driver left the scene, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

Freedom for Youth Ministries provided a statement to KCCI:

Early today, a vehicle drove through our main administration building, causing significant structural damage. We are incredibly grateful that no students, volunteers, or staff were present at the time, and everyone is safe.

While this incident is devastating, our mission remains unchanged—to bring the hope of Christ to youth in our community. We believe that challenges like these are a reminder of the spiritual battle we face as we serve, but we trust in God’s provision and protection.

We are working closely with authorities and structural experts to assess the damage and determine next steps. In the meantime, we appreciate the prayers and support of our community as we continue to move forward in faith.

