Bridge-crossing goat on the run caught by police officers

By Shannon Delcambre

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (WVTM) — It wasn’t your average afternoon for some Tuscaloosa police officers Saturday.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) posted on social media that a goat was on the loose in the city and was first spotted running past Billy’s on Main Avenue during the afternoon hours.

The four-legged fugitive crossed a bridge and stopped to visit the Tuscaloosa Department of Transportation building before officers finally caught him on Seventh Street, said TPD.

Officers tracked the goat for about an hour.

The police department said animal control took custody of the animal, which was unhurt but seemed tired.

There’s still no word on where the goat came from or who owns it.

