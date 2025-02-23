Woman accused of bribing deputy $1,200 to avoid DUI arrest

By Samantha Romero

ESTERO, Florida (WBBH) — A night out at Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill took a turn for the worse when deputies say a woman tried to buy her way out of a DUI arrest — offering a deputy $1,200 and “whatever he wanted.”

Lee County deputies originally responded to Rusty’s on Thursday for a medical call. Instead, they say they found 31-year-old McKenzie Krysten Mosley intoxicated in her car.

Witnesses weren’t shocked by the incident.

“Not surprised,” said Jackson Moore, a frequent Rusty’s customer. “You see, a lot of people get a little too drunk here.”

But deputies say Mosley’s behavior didn’t stop there. On the way to the hospital, she allegedly became loud and disruptive, attempted to make a phone call without permission, and when stopped, threatened officers — claiming her father in the Marines would “shoot and kill everyone.”

The situation escalated further when deputies took her to jail. According to the arrest report, Mosley first offered a deputy “whatever he wanted” before sweetening the deal with a $1,200 bribe.

Rusty’s regulars say her actions were out of line.

“You got to own up to your actions and face the consequences,” Moore said.

Mosley is now facing DUI, bribery and intimidation charges.

