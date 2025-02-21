New Jersey school that helps individuals with special needs welcomes its first-ever therapy dog

By Madeleine Wright

WOODBURY, New Jersey (KYW) — A South Jersey school that helps individuals with special needs is welcoming its first-ever therapy dog.

Georgia, a 2-year-old bernedoodle, comes several days a week to Durand School in Woodbury, which serves students 5 to 21 with autism and developmental disabilities.

The school held a welcoming party for Georgia on Thursday in honor of National Love Your Pet Day. Students came to the gym to shower Georgia with love and treats.

“I was just petting her and I gave her shake hands, and it was pretty cool, to be honest,” 17-year-old student Hayden Rossi, who has autism, said.

Gym teacher Kelli Schaefer, the dog’s owner, said students are developing deep connections with Georgia.

“Some of the students have anxiety and some behaviors, and when she walks through the door, I feel like she just changes the whole mood for everyone, staff included,” Schaefer said.

Georgia was actually Schaefer’s pet before stepping into this new role. School officials said it would have cost $10,000 to train Georgia to become a therapy dog, but the training came at no cost to the school thanks to Mark Eberle, the founder of a nonprofit called Paws Healing Heroes.

“What the dogs give is unconditional love and support,” Eberle said. “There’s no hidden agenda with these animals.”

Principal Jennifer Amoroso is filled with gratitude for Eberle’s generosity. She said Georgia, nicknamed Georgie, is easing students’ stress, building their confidence and boosting their communication skills.

“A lot of our students are saying Georgie’s name, which we haven’t seen before, so that’s wonderful,” Amoroso said.

Georgia brings a smile to students’ faces and gives them something to look forward to. She has become a beloved member of the Durand family.

