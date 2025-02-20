Woman surprises police officer with baked goods after he fixes her flat tire

By Matthew Cavallo

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — Call it a sweet way to say thanks. A woman from Washington Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey surprised her local police department with baked goods after an officer helped her with a flat tire.

A post on the Washington Township Police Department’s Facebook page says officer Kevin Doherty was on a routine patrol this week when he noticed a car driving on a flat tire.

He then had the driver stop and move her vehicle to a safe location while he changed the tire himself and followed the resident home to ensure she made it home safely on the spare tire.

The grateful resident was returning home from visiting her husband – who was hospitalized at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She later penned a letter to township police Chief Pat Gurcsik and stopped by the station with baked goods, including cookies, for officer Doherty’s platoon as a thank you for helping her get home safely.

“This is what Community Caretaking is all about—compassion, service, and going above and beyond the badge. Outstanding work, Officer Doherty” Washington Township police said in the Facebook post.

