Man charged with killing wife on Valentine’s Day being held without bond

By WLKY Digital Team

CHARLESTOWN, Indiana (WLKY) — Court documents are revealing new information about the murder of a Charlestown woman.

Taylor Meyer, who is charged with killing his wife Deborah last Friday, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Meyer told police that he and his wife were having marital problems, so he arranged for them to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home.

According to police, his wife had left after an argument in the garage.

Police said she came back and he choked her during a fight in their bedroom then stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

The couple’s three children were at home during the incident, but they were not hurt.

Meyer is being held without bond.

