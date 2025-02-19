‘I’ve never felt so violated’: Woman sues fertility clinic after embryo mix-up

By Lydia Blackstone

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — A Savannah woman is suing an IVF fertility clinic, claiming it implanted the wrong embryo, leading her to carry another couple’s child for nine months.

Krystena Murray, 38, says she and her sperm donor — both white — realized something was wrong when she gave birth to a black baby boy.

Despite the mix-up, Murray decided to keep the child and alerted the fertility clinic.

“I’ve never felt so violated,” said Murray, adding that she loved the baby and wanted to keep it whether or not it was hers.

The biological parents of the child sought custody, and Murray lost all rights to the baby.

Murray is now suing Coastal Fertility Specialists, which provided her treatments in both Savannah and South Carolina.

They released a statement in part saying;

Coastal Fertility Specialists deeply regrets the distress caused by an unprecedented error that resulted in an embryo transfer mix-up. While this ultimately led to the birth of a healthy child, we recognize the profound impact this situation has had on the affected families, and we extend our sincerest apologies.

This was an isolated event with no further patients affected.

We are doing everything we can to make things right for those affected by this incident. We will continue to uphold the integrity of our practice and our commitment to supporting families in their journey to parenthood.

The suit filed by her lawyer, Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf, alleges negligence on the clinic’s part.

Since the birth of the child last year, Murray has not been allowed to see the baby. She is also uncertain about the fate of the embryo she had originally chosen, questioning whether it was implanted into another woman and if that led to another pregnancy.

The case has drawn attention to potential errors in fertility treatment practices and raised questions about patient care and oversight.

