‘We want restrooms to be safe’: LGBTQ advocate reacts to passage of ‘What is a Woman Act’

By Lisa Crane

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that defines the male and female genders. It’s referred to as the ‘What is a Woman Act’.

The Governor promised to sign that bill into law. But members of the LGBTQ community say they feel attacked.

Alabama lawmakers moved quickly passing the ‘What is a Woman Act’ that defines the two genders by what is observed or verified at birth. It then prevents members of the opposite sex from entering private spaces like restrooms or changing rooms.

It’s a blow to members of Central Alabama’s LGBTQ community. Mark Cummings is the owner of Al’s on 7th in Birmingham’s Lakeview district.

“It’s very frustrating for me as a man, as a gay man who’s been out for 30 years, you know, these are my people, and I don’t want to see them attacked anymore,” Cummings said.

Cummings calls the club a landing spot for his people. A place where tonight many will be supporting each other as they process this legislative move.

He said the bill could have unintended consequences adding, “That means trans men are going to have to use female restrooms. And, I’m going to tell you something there. There’s a lot of trans men that you would never know. And so, listen, we want restrooms to be safe. We just want to pee. Our community just wants to pee.”

Several LGBTQ advocates and supporters in Central Alabama didn’t want to go on camera, saying they feel a climate shift not only here in Alabama but in this country.

They fear losing all the gains toward equality they’ve made over the last decade.

“We want to live our lives just like regular Birminghamians, Alabamians and Americans because we’re all the same, we just love someone different than you do,” Cummings said.

