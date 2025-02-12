Officers accused of tampering with evidence in homicide case

By Shawanda Jones

INDEPENDENCE, Louisiana (WDSU) — Caitlyn Rainey, 27, and Mitchell Rainey, 33, a married couple and both officers with the Independence Police Department, were arrested last week by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are charged with malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice in connection with the murder of David Parnell, whose body was found inside a home on Crossover Road.

Residents in the tight-knit community expressed shock and concern. One woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said, “Those are the people we’re supposed to trust. If we can’t trust them, who can we believe?”

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker revealed that Mitchell Rainey had a lifelong connection to the victim. “The male officer was a childhood friend of our victim. He had known him his entire life,” Sticker said.

Key questions remain unanswered, including what evidence was allegedly tampered with and how the officers arrived at the crime scene before sheriff’s deputies.

Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards confirmed both officers are on administrative leave without pay pending termination. “We have cooperated fully with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and will continue to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Sheriff Sticker urged anyone with information to come forward. “We will guard your anonymity. If you know something, say something,” he said.

While neither officer is currently considered a suspect in Parnell’s homicide, the investigation into their involvement in the case remains ongoing.

