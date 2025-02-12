Man uses freezing weather to make frozen friends

By Ajay Patel

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — “I love Frosty the snowman. You see Frosty the Snowman on TV. He’s running, he’s having fun. He’s got snow arms, snow legs, and he’s having fun. Let me try to build this,” said John Horton.

A man who comes alive when there’s snow on the ground.

The Lincoln County truck driver has built snowmen in a dozen different states. His favorite one took shape in New Jersey.

“I love to do things with my hands. I get bored out here on the road,” Horton admitted.

He added today’s snowfall is the perfect consistency, texture, and moisture to make a frozen friend. And with every figure he makes, his fanbase gets bigger.

“I’ve had people say I’ve seen them on the internet, and they didn’t even know it was me, because they didn’t see it on my page. They seen it on somebody else’s and I didn’t even know,” Horton said jokingly.

He’s not packing snow for his own amusement. He wants his sculpture to be enjoyed by all.

“I’ve been an artist all my life, as far as drawing and stuff like that,” said Horton. “You know it’s not for my pleasure. I love to see the smiles, hear the honks, and see the waves and everything,” Horton said.

