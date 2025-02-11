Unseen Chiefs Championship gear headed to those in need

By Fernanda Silva

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS, Missouri (KSHB) — It feels like a National Football League top secret: the Chiefs’ championship merchandise that was sitting inside unopened boxes. Shirts and hats we will never see.

At Rally House, even employees say they weren’t able to check them.

It’s hard to say the exact destination of the victory Super Bowl Chiefs gear.

“Unfortunately, that’s embargoed,” Jonathon Cannon said.

He’s the senior vice president at Good360, the nonprofit that has partnered with the NFL for 11 years.

The organization connects the merchandise with people who need it.

Cannon says Chiefs fans can rest assured the items will help a lot of people.

“They engender a sense of gratitude and dignity in the recipients,” Cannon said. “There is a lot of gear that was printed, should the Chiefs have won, and that’s the gear we are getting into the hands of those who need it.”

According to him, more than 50,000 items will be shipped.

Ukraine, Mongolia and Georgia are just some of the countries that have received pre-printed gear before.

“We know if it’s going to be a hoodie or a jacket, but we don’t know what the design looks like,” said Colin Novice, Rally House’s media and production manager.

He is staying optimistic despite the Super Bowl loss.

“It’s going to a good cause, and it’s not waste,” Novice, who’s also a Chiefs fan, said.

According to Good 360’s website, the NFL has strict controls to ensure that the general public will never see it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.