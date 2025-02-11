Sponsor pulls festival funding over appearance of drag performers

By Frank Sulkowski

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — The Savannah Performing Arts Festival kicked off Monday minus one major sponsor and organizers are now appealing to lovers of the arts for support.

The sponsor, who has not been identified, pulled funding for the event after learning the two-week festival would include events with drag performers.

“We are saddened and disappointed by the last-minute decision by a major donor to pull funding for this festival which celebrates all types of performing arts without prejudice,” said Chris Bass, Savannah Performing Arts Festival Executive Director.

The inaugural festival runs through February 22 and is being held at the Ben Tucker Theatre at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center and other locations around Savannah.

The festival includes multiple panels, interactive events, spotlight shows, luncheons, performances, and a one night only gala. A highlight of the festival includes the Tony Award-winning musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”

“We will continue with our full lineup of planned events, but we are seeking additional funding to make up for this significant revenue shortage,” said Bass. “We are appealing to locals and visitors to purchase tickets and make donations to support diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts.”

Festival organizers confirm that all the panels, including “The Art of Drag,” performances, an awards gala, and a full production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” will continue as planned.

Ticket packages including over 20 events as well as tickets for individual performances, events, and programming are available. For more information about the Festival line up, to purchase tickets or make a donation please visit onstagesavannah.com/fest.

