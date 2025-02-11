Longtime couple gets engaged after Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

By Aziza Shuler

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t the only ones putting a ring on it after their Super Bowl victory.

As fans erupted in celebration Sunday night, one Eagles die-hard had an even bigger play in mind — popping the question.

At Table 23 inside Reale’s Sports Bar in Northeast Philadelphia, Collin Thomas and his longtime girlfriend, Aida Antonetti, had just watched their beloved Eagles secure the Lombardi Trophy when Thomas dropped to one knee.

“She thought they were cheering because the Eagles won the Super Bowl,” Thomas said. “But when she turned around, that’s when I popped the question.”

Antonetti was caught completely off guard.

“I was speechless for a minute or two,” she said. “My sister had to tell me, ‘Girl, get up!'”

Thomas, a lifelong Eagles fan, saw the moment as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“She got her ring before the Cowboys got theirs,” he joked.

Their love story began 11 years ago, back when Antonetti wasn’t much of a football fan.

“It didn’t take long for her to convert,” Thomas said.

Now, she’s not only all in for the Eagles, she’s all in for Thomas.

“When I get the ball and hand it off to her, we both got the ball. That’s called a team partnership,” Thomas said.

“He’s always been loving and caring, and nothing changes that,” she said.

“That’s my backbone!” Thomas said.

This Friday, the couple celebrates their anniversary, coinciding with Valentine’s Day and the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

“We’re determined to go,” Antonetti said. “I don’t care how early we have to get up!”

Looks like they’re knocking out two birds with one stone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.