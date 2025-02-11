High school student saved by CPR now provides free training to restaurants

By Juli McDonald

NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts high school student is on a mission to teach lifesaving skills to members of her community.

Madeleine Jackman brings unique perspective when she teachers CPR. She is well trained in the techniques, and she really cares about the person the manikin represents. She was that person, terrified, and in desperate need of help.

“When I was eight years old, I was out for dinner, and then I started choking on steak. No one in my family knew CPR or the Heimlich. No one could help me. Luckily, there was someone at the restaurant who was a nurse and knew CPR and saved my life,” Jackman told WBZ-TV.

Newburyport Heart Starters program

Now it’s Madeleine’s mission to be that for others. She started the Red Cross Club at Newburyport High School, and their Heart Starters program provides free CPR training to restaurants in their community.

“I’ve worked at restaurants in Newburyport where people have either choked or passed out from heat exhaustion or just have been overwhelmed and needed to sit down,” said Casey Baril of Olive’s Coffee & Bakehouse. “Having the actual tools in my toolbelt now to be able to assess the situation and see if someone needs help, I feel like will really go that extra mile.”

The students have fundraised and secured generous donations from local businesses, so that the training is free, making it more accessible.

“We’re all more prepared”

“It brings the community together in many ways because we’re all more prepared for an emergency,” said Laney Towle-Desroches of Olive’s Coffee and Bakehouse. “The more people that know the better. I think it’s really brave of them to put it together and they did a great job.”

A little idea, now a lifesaving lesson and a gift to her community, the value of which can’t be measured.

“I’m so proud of everyone who’s committed to this,” Jackman said. “It’s just so amazing to see how this little idea grew.”

