Comfort dog joins athletes on ice at Skating Club of Boston after members killed in plane crash

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

Click here for updates on this story

NORWOOD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The Norwood Police Department’s community resource dog spent some quality time on the ice last week with athletes at the Skating Club of Boston.

Mustang Sally provided comfort and free hugs to those grieving after last month’s tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C., which claimed the lives of six club members.

The police department posted video on Facebook and Instagram of Sally on the ice on Monday. Despite a couple slips and slides, Sally quickly got the the hang of figure skating and pretty soon, she was gliding.

Skater Spencer Lane, 16, and his mother, Christine Lane, 49, skater Jinna Han, 13, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, and her mother, Jin Han, and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were aboard the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., after it collided with an Army helicopter last month.

Two promising young attorneys who attended Boston-area universities and a financial professional who grew up in Massachusetts were also among the 60 passengers on the plane.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.