21 kilos of cocaine seized, Colombian citizens arrested following traffic stop

By Riley Conlon

CALERA, Alabama (WVTM) — What started as an ordinary traffic stop in Calera ended with a major drug bust.

Friday night, officers pulled over a vehicle due to its tag light being out, according to the Calera Police Department. After smelling marijuana, the officers searched the vehicle and found 21 kg, or over 46 lbs, of cocaine.

While an exact figure couldn’t be determined, police said that amount could possibly be worth $2 million.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said this may have been the largest drug seizure in the history of Shelby County.

“I’ve been here 21 years, 24 years in the county, and I don’t remember a seizure that large,” said Hyche. “It’s a very large seizure. And the two officers are both relatively young that did the stop. And I’m very proud of them. It’s amazing work.”

After the driver and passenger were arrested, police determined that both men were Colombian citizens who were in the U.S. illegally. One of them was wanted in Atlanta for drug trafficking and failure to appear.

Hyche said many cities have stopped citing people for minor traffic violations. He believes had they followed suit, the drugs they seized would still be on the street.

“I have repeatedly spoken out against this and other instances where law enforcement leaders apologize for enforcing the law or change policy to appease critics,” said Hyche. “We in law enforcement don’t make laws, we enforce them.”

“Weak and passive law enforcement encourages criminal activity,” he continued.

Both suspects have been charged with drug trafficking and are being held on a $10 million bond. Hyche said they could face federal charges as well.

