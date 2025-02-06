Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Rising cost of eggs has some businesses scrambling

<i>WAPT via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The bird flu outbreak led to the slaughter of more than 13 million hens since December. That’s left fewer chickens to lay eggs
Willingham, James
WAPT via CNN Newsource
The bird flu outbreak led to the slaughter of more than 13 million hens since December. That’s left fewer chickens to lay eggs
By
Published 10:19 AM

By Ross Adams

Click here for updates on this story

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The rising cost of eggs has forced Waffle House to add a surcharge for every egg sold.

The restaurant chain with more than 1,900 locations in 25 states just added a temporary 50-cent surcharge per egg.

“I’m a little disappointed with that,” said Hinds County resident Luther Samuel. “I couldn’t believe it, so I went to IHOP.”

The bird flu outbreak led to the slaughter of more than 13 million hens since December. That’s left fewer chickens to lay eggs, reducing the supply.

“I paid $7 the other day at Kroger for 18 eggs, so it’s bad,” said Christine Brown, of Jackson.

Customers shopping for eggs at the grocery store are also seeing sticker shock. Alton Horton, of Jackson, said he paid more than $17 for two cartons of eggs.

“It’s more than half a tank of gas,” Horton said. “I can get to the store better than I can eat.”

Waffle House company officials said it will monitor egg prices and adjust or remove the extra charge as market conditions allow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content