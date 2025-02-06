Residents raise alarm about violent dogs terrorizing neighborhood

By Ashley Paul

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County residents are complaining about their neighbor’s large dogs that are wreaking havoc on the neighborhood.

Dylan Crouse shared a video that shows the dogs viciously attacking another dog to death Monday in Bel Air.

“I came up from the basement at 8 a.m., heard screaming and yelling and crying, and I witnessed all of the dogs that she owns mauling and attacking the brown dog,” Crouse said.

Crouse said at least three dogs he knows of have died in his neighbor’s care.

“It’s been tragic,” Crouse said. “We’ve had multiple deaths next door. We’ve witnessed it, my kids have witnessed it. We can’t even go outside safely without looking over our shoulders.”

Crouse says his neighbor has seven dogs who jump the fence and cause mischief in the community. Neighbor Chris Baker says he was bitten by one of the dogs a few years ago.

“I would have gone up to my shed to get the lawnmower to mow the lawn and one of the dogs would jump the fence and come after me,” Baker said. “I started carrying mace with me and spraying them when they would come over after me.”

Crouse and Baker say animal control has been called to the home more than a dozen times, but nothing has been done. They’ve hired attorney Thomas S. Wintz Jr. to help them fight this battle.

“The Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s office, and hopefully the animal control, can come to a solution so the immediate members of the community and the animals can be safe,” Wintz said.

In a statement to WJZ, the sheriff’s department says, “Animal Control is aware and working with the owner to address the issue, but based on the information we have at this time, no criminal activity has occurred.”

