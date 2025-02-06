Mount Pleasant park closes over avian flu concerns after a dozen dead geese found in pond

By WABC Staff

MOUNT PLEASANT, New York (WABC) — A park in Westchester County has been closed to visitors due to concerns over avian flu after a dozen dead Canada geese were discovered in a pond.

The dead birds were found at a pond inside Thornwood’s Carroll Park in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.

The birds were removed from the partially-frozen pond by a professional wildlife expert and taken by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for testing. A laser device is being used in the meantime to chase off any geese that try to land in the pond.

Officials say Caroll Park will remain closed until it can be determined that there is no health threat posed to park visitors. Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi says authorities hope to get clarity on the test results soon.

“It’s something we never saw before, so to have 10 or 12 dead geese is something wrong. We’re doing whatever we can to make sure that we get the answers before we allow people to go back to the park,” Fulgenzi said.

With the growing number of avian flu cases in New York and nationwide, officials are urging people not to go near any dead birds.

