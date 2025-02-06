Kansas lawmakers consider bill to allow rental inspections amid unsafe living conditions

By Nick Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kan (KAKE) — Lawmakers in Topeka Wednesday heard from Kansans about a bill that would allow city and county governments to inspect apartments and rental homes if the person living there complained about the condition of the home.

“There was a strong sewage smell. I was there. The basement had anywhere between six inches and 12 inches of raw sewage, almost like a pond. There was a mold that went up all four sides of the wall at least two to four feet black mold,” said Rep. John Alcala (D – Topeka), describing touring a Topeka apartment complex.

Right now, state law bans cities and counties from inspecting rental properties.

This proposal from representatives from the City of Topeka would change that.

But, they’re also suggesting an amendment to make it only applicable to the capital city, to make it more acceptable to groups that might oppose the idea.

“We were talking to, the lending institution, Bankers Association, community bankers, credit unions, as well as the landlords and the realtors associations,” said Whitney Damron with the City of Topeka.

Some state lawmakers expressed concern that the bill wouldn’t do enough, even suggesting federal agencies should also be addressing the problem.

“We’re being asked to address a HUD problem that should be addressed through other venues, and so I’m concerned about our standing, so to speak, in addressing this problem,” said Rep. Lon Pishney (R – Garden City) If this is a HUD issue. It seems that Topeka would not be the only city experiencing this issue.”

We reached out to a number of Wichita officials for their reaction to this legislation.

Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson tells KAKE News the city is looking to do more at the state level to address the issue in Wichita.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.