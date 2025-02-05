Spoken love letter records from 1950s found at thrift store reunited with family

By Jeff Wagner, Tony Peterson

COON RAPIDS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Last month, we brought you the story of Angelina Polumbo and the recorded love letters she discovered at a Twin Cities Goodwill.

Now, WCCO was able to unite her with the owners of a love story that started more than 70 years ago.

Palumbo is doing her part to save the environment.

“Going to Goodwill is how I kind of, instead of buying new, I try to find things thrifted and give a new purpose to them,” Palumbo said.

But on a recent trip to Goodwill, someone’s donation mistake turned the thrifter into a detective.

“I was looking for jazz records and I found them, and I picked it up and pulled it out and these two little records came out with them,” Palumbo said. “I thought, oh my gosh, score, three records for one. Rock on.”

Those two smaller records carried the voices of a young military man and his wife, recorded more than 70 years ago.

Service members kept in contact with their loved ones by sending small records back and forth through the mail.

“I unfortunately lost my grandparents at a young age, and so hearing this, I know if I was his family I would give a lot to hear my grandparents talk about each other the way that they talk about each other,” Palumbo said.

She contacted WCCO, and we got a viewer tip that the couple lived in Minnesota and had been married for many years. The family donated the records after the couple recently passed away.

We arranged a meeting, and Palumbo got to meet the couple’s daughter-in-law and hand over the love letter records.

“It made me really happy that we’re able to kind of have full circle, full closure,” Palumbo said. “Thank you to everyone who helped us find them, it means so much to me.”

She’s proud she could help the love story created decades ago live on.

“It’s about doing the right thing,” Palumbo said. “I think anyone would have done what I did.”

