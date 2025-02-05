Skip to Content
South Carolina woman kicks in door to break into home; drinks bottle of wine, deputies say

Oconee County Sheriff's Office/ WYFF via CNN Newsource
Authorities in Oconee County
Oconee County Sheriff's Office/ WYFF via CNN Newsource
Authorities in Oconee County
By
Published 12:20 PM

By Stephanie Moore

    OCONEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Authorities in Oconee County, South Carolina, said they found a woman on the floor of a home she had broken into, yelling and drinking a bottle of wine.

Jaime Vanessa Galbreath, 47, is charged with first-degree burglary, among other charges.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Bratton Road on Saturday.

The property owner said Galbreath had broken into his home by kicking in a door and she was already on trespass notice at the home.

Deputies said they found Galbreath on the floor inside of the home, yelling and drinking a bottle of wine.

Arrest warrants also state that Galbreath caused damage inside of the home by pouring an unknown liquid onto the floor of the home, knocking items off a shelf, breaking them.

Galbreath received a combined $31,910.00 bond on all her charges.

